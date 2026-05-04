The United States Embassy said visa applicants, including Nigerians, are subject to continuous security vetting, even after approval, regardless of their visa type. This was disclosed in a Monday statement posted on X by the United States Mission in Nigeria. According to the embassy, the vetting process applies to all…...

The United States Embassy said visa applicants, including Nigerians, are subject to continuous security vetting, even after approval, regardless of their visa type.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement posted on X by the United States Mission in Nigeria.

According to the embassy, the vetting process applies to all applicants regardless of visa type or location, and is designed to ensure that individuals remain eligible to travel to the United States.

The statement reads, “All visa applicants, no matter the visa type and where they are located, are continuously vetted. Security vetting runs from the time of each application, through adjudication of the visa, and afterwards during the validity period of every issued visa, to ensure the individual remains eligible to travel to the United States.”

TVC News reported that the embassy warned that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can deny future opportunities for other aspiring applicants.

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The United States embassy had earlier in February stated that compliance would help protect visa access for students and business travellers.

In a reminder statement posted on its official X handle in April, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria advised that strengthening compliance helps protect visa access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly.