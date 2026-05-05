The Nigeria Police Force has intensified efforts to overhaul its training institutions, with Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, unveiling a coordinated plan to secure accreditation for all 42 police colleges nationwide. The reform push formed the centrepiece of a high-level strategy session convened at the Federal Ministry of Education in…...

The Nigeria Police Force has intensified efforts to overhaul its training institutions, with Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, unveiling a coordinated plan to secure accreditation for all 42 police colleges nationwide.

The reform push formed the centrepiece of a high-level strategy session convened at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja, where education authorities and policing stakeholders aligned on raising standards within the force’s academic system.

The meeting, led by Minister of Education Maruf Alausa and Minister of State for Education Suwaiba Ahmad, drew participation from senior officials, including former IGP Kayode Egbetokun, underscoring what officials described as a nationally significant reform agenda.

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According to a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, the initiative signals a decisive shift toward institutionalising academic excellence in police training.

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“The development is a major move towards reforming police education,” the statement said.

Placid noted that discussions focused on upgrading infrastructure across training colleges, with planned collaboration involving the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to deliver modern learning facilities.

He added that authorities are also working with the National Universities Commission to conduct resource verification required for accreditation, while setting timelines for implementation.

One of the key milestones includes making the Ogun State police college campus fully operational by the 2026 academic session.

“The attendance of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun (retd.) and other key stakeholders highlighted the importance and national significance of these educational reforms,” the statement added.

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Reaffirming the direction of the reforms, Disu stressed that strengthening police colleges is central to repositioning the force.

“Transforming these institutions is essential for building a modern, service-oriented police force,” he said.

“He stated that by combining academic rigour with tactical operational training, the Nigeria Police Force will produce officers ready to address today’s security challenges with the highest level of integrity.”