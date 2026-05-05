Taofeek Adeyinka Aroyewun has announced a shift in his political ambition, declaring his intention to contest for the Senate seat representing Lagos East Senatorial District under the African Democratic Congress (ADC). In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aroyewun said the decision followed “extensive consultations, careful reflection, and recent developments” within…...

Taofeek Adeyinka Aroyewun has announced a shift in his political ambition, declaring his intention to contest for the Senate seat representing Lagos East Senatorial District under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aroyewun said the decision followed “extensive consultations, careful reflection, and recent developments” within his party. He had earlier declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives to represent Ikorodu Federal Constituency.

The aspirant, popularly known as PTA, said he was now “aiming higher” in a bid to deliver broader representation and impact across the Lagos East Senatorial District.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” Aroyewun stated. “It is driven by a deep-seated desire to bring meaningful representation, transformative leadership, and effective legislation to the entire Lagos East Senatorial District.”

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He expressed confidence that his experience and network position him to meet the demands of the Senate, pledging to pursue policies that promote job creation, infrastructure development, improved security, and empowerment for youths and women.

Providing insight into his background, Prince Taofeek Adeyinka Aroyewun described himself as a career teacher and economics graduate with business interests spanning real estate, haulage and logistics.

He also highlighted his current role as National President of the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA), noting that the position has given him valuable exposure to economic policy and regulatory frameworks.

Aroyewun called on his supporters, particularly those who had backed his earlier House of Representatives ambition, to rally behind his new Senate bid.

“Your support remains my greatest strength. Together, we will build a better Lagos East,” he said.