Olamide, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has tied the knot with her heartthrob in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. The wedding ceremony attended by celebrities was disclosed in a post via the actress’s Instagram handle, on Saturday, May 2. The post, captioned “#MIKUN2026. E ma ba ara yin…...

Olamide, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has tied the knot with her heartthrob in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The wedding ceremony attended by celebrities was disclosed in a post via the actress’s Instagram handle, on Saturday, May 2.

The post, captioned “#MIKUN2026. E ma ba ara yin kale ni o!” had over 20,000 likes and almost 300 comments.

Sobowale’s Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pre-wedding photos and video

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Videos from the wedding, capturing her elation and the joy of the special day has also made waves on social media.