Olamide, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has tied the knot with her heartthrob in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
The wedding ceremony attended by celebrities was disclosed in a post via the actress’s Instagram handle, on Saturday, May 2.
The post, captioned “#MIKUN2026. E ma ba ara yin kale ni o!” had over 20,000 likes and almost 300 comments.
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Sobowale’s Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pre-wedding photos and video
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Videos from the wedding, capturing her elation and the joy of the special day has also made waves on social media.