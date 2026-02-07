The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and his entire family has extended their heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for attending the wedding fatiha of his children....

Also, the Minister thanked the president of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova, describing their presence as one that has immensely added meaning to the joyous occasion.

President Tinubu according to Matawalle graciously served as Wali (Guardian) to the bride’s at the wedding Fātiḥa of his ten children comprising of five Daughters and five Sons, held at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Dr. Matawalle extends the appreciation on his verified facebook age

“I am deeply honoured and profoundly grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for graciously serving as Wali at the wedding Fātiḥa of my children, held at the National Mosque, Abuja. I remain sincerely honoured by this rare privilege” Matawalle Said.

“In addition, the presence of the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, His Excellency President Carlos Vila Nova, added immense meaning to this joyous occasion, and I deeply appreciated it” He added.

” I also wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who joined us physically and in prayers to share in our joy. Your presence, prayers, and goodwill are truly cherished and deeply appreciated”

Matawalle who was a former Governor of Zamfara State between 2019- 2023 appreciated the presence and support of Members of the federal executive Council, Serving and former Governors, Members of the National Assembly, friends, family members, and well-wishers from across the nation to honouring the invitation.

“To my esteemed colleagues in the Federal Executive Council, Governors, members of the National Assembly, friends, family members, and well-wishers from across the nation, I am eternally grateful for the overwhelming love and kindness shown to me and my family” He Maintained.

The Minister again pray to God to bless and reward all those that attended the wedding, called and Supported in various ways.

“I also pray that Allah rewards abundantly all those who travelled from far and near to celebrate with us, and I ask Allah to grant you a safe and peaceful journey back to your respective destinations” Matawalle prayed.