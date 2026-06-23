The 2026 FIFA World Cup has provided a glimpse into football’s future, with several teenagers earning places in national team squads and sharing the global stage with legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. From Mexico’s teenage sensation Gilberto Mora to Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal, these youngsters represent the…...

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has provided a glimpse into football’s future, with several teenagers earning places in national team squads and sharing the global stage with legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

From Mexico’s teenage sensation Gilberto Mora to Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal, these youngsters represent the next generation of stars.

FIFA’s official squad list shows that all 15 players below were aged 19 or younger when the tournament began on June 11, 2026.

Here are the top 15 youngest players in the 2026 World Cup.

1. Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

Age: 17 years, 240 days Country: Mexico Club: Club Tijuana Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Mexico vs South Africa

Interesting Fact: Mora entered the tournament as the youngest player in the entire competition and became the youngest Mexican and youngest North American player ever to appear at a men’s World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Hugo Sochůrek (Czechia)

Age: 18 years, 4 days Country: Czechia Club: Sparta Prague Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Czechia vs South Korea

Interesting Fact: Sochůrek was only four days past his 18th birthday when the tournament kicked off, making him the second-youngest player at the World Cup.

3. Lennart Karl (Germany)

Age: 18 years, 109 days Country: Germany Club: Bayern Munich Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Germany vs Curaçao

Interesting Fact: Karl is widely regarded as one of Germany’s brightest prospects and arrived at the World Cup as the youngest player in the German squad.

4. Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal)

Age: 18 years, 138 days Country: Senegal Club: Paris Saint-Germain Position: Forward

World Cup Debut: Senegal vs France

Interesting Fact: Mbaye made history by becoming the youngest African goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after finding the net against France.

5. Hamza Abdelkarim (Egypt)

Age: 18 years, 161 days Country: Egypt Club: Barcelona Youth Academy Position: Forward World Cup Debut: Egypt vs Belgium

Interesting Fact: Abdelkarim became the youngest Egyptian and youngest Arab player ever to feature in a World Cup match.

6. Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (Senegal)

Age: 18 years, 162 days Country: Senegal Club: Bayern Munich Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Senegal vs France

Interesting Fact: Ndiaye is one of two teenage players in Senegal’s squad and joined Bayern Munich shortly before the tournament.

Read Also: FULL LIST: Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers in FIFA World Cup History

7. Mladen Jurkas (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Age: 18 years, 247 days Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina Club: NK Široki Brijeg Position: Defender World Cup Debut: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Canada

Interesting Fact: Jurkas is among the youngest players ever selected by Bosnia and Herzegovina for a World Cup squad.

8. Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco)

Age: 18 years, 252 days Country: Morocco Club: Lille Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Morocco vs Brazil

Interesting Fact: Bouaddi arrived at the tournament having already established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in European football.

9. Kerim Alajbegović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Age: 18 years, 263 days Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina Club: Bayer Leverkusen Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Canada

Interesting Fact: The midfielder is considered one of Bosnia’s most promising exports and developed his game in Germany.

10. Rayan Elloumi (Tunisia)

Age: 18 years, 267 days Country: Tunisia Club: Espérance de Tunis Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Tunisia vs Sweden

Interesting Fact: Elloumi is the youngest member of Tunisia’s squad at the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Lucas Herrington (Australia)

Age: 18 years, 279 days Country: Australia Club: Brisbane Roar Position: Defender World Cup Debut: Australia vs Peru

Interesting Fact: Herrington is Australia’s youngest representative at the 2026 World Cup.

12. Behruzjon Karimov (Uzbekistan)

Age: 18 years, 308 days Country: Uzbekistan Club: Pakhtakor Tashkent Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Uzbekistan vs Panama

Interesting Fact: Karimov is part of Uzbekistan’s historic generation competing on the world’s biggest football stage.

13. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Age: 18 years, 333 days Country: Spain Club: FC Barcelona Position: Winger World Cup Debut: Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Interesting Fact: Although only the 13th-youngest player at the tournament, Yamal is arguably the most famous teenager in world football. He scored against Saudi Arabia at 18 years and 343 days, becoming one of the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history and scoring his first World Cup goal younger than Lionel Messi did in 2006.

14. Kendry Páez (Ecuador)

Age: 19 years, 38 days Country: Ecuador Club: Chelsea Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Ecuador vs Japan

Interesting Fact: Páez was already one of South America’s most highly rated prospects before making his World Cup debut.

15. Tyler Fletcher (Scotland)

Age: 19 years, 84 days Country: Scotland Club: Manchester United Position: Midfielder World Cup Debut: Scotland vs Nigeria

Interesting Fact: Fletcher followed in the footsteps of his father, former Scotland international Darren Fletcher, by reaching the World Cup stage.