The Adamawa State Government has reiterated the importance of community ownership of public infrastructure as it advances the construction of Mega Model Science and Technology Schools across the state’s three senatorial zones. According to the government, community participation and protection of public assets are critical to ensuring the sustainability of…...

The Adamawa State Government has reiterated the importance of community ownership of public infrastructure as it advances the construction of Mega Model Science and Technology Schools across the state’s three senatorial zones. According to the government, community participation and protection of public assets are critical to ensuring the sustainability of development projects.

This position was reinforced by the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, during an inspection visit to the Mega Model Boys Science and Technology School in Lamurde Local Government Area.

The school, one of the flagship educational projects of the Fintiri administration, is currently at about 85 percent completion. During the inspection, the consultant handling the project assured the government that work was progressing steadily and that efforts were being intensified to meet the target date for the commencement of academic activities in September.

Despite the significant progress recorded, Professor Farauta expressed dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the work, emphasizing that the state government would not compromise on quality standards.

She stressed that contractors must ensure that all components of the project meet approved specifications and timelines, warning that anything below standard would not be accepted.

The Mega Model Science and Technology School is designed to serve as a center of excellence for science, technology, engineering, and innovation. Beyond conventional classroom learning, the institution is expected to expose students to emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, digital technology, and advanced scientific research.

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The initiative aligns with global trends that place science, technology, and innovation at the center of economic growth and national competitiveness. By investing in specialized educational institutions, the Adamawa State Government hopes to produce a new generation of young Nigerians capable of competing successfully in the global knowledge economy.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Governor also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of six classroom blocks at the Adamawa State Northern Zone Secondary School in Numan Local Government Area.

The project is part of broader efforts by the state government to revitalize educational infrastructure, improve learning conditions, and expand access to quality education across Adamawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Professor Farauta reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration to the timely completion of all ongoing projects. She noted that education remains a key pillar of the administration’s development agenda because of its direct impact on economic growth, social progress, and human capital development.

Observers say the investments reflect a long-term strategy to position Adamawa as a hub for educational excellence and technological advancement in Northern Nigeria.

As construction progresses and new facilities take shape, expectations remain high that these projects will not only improve access to quality education but also help prepare young people with the skills needed to drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s future development.

For many residents, the projects represent more than physical infrastructure; they symbolize an investment in the future of the state’s youth and a commitment to building a knowledge-driven society capable of meeting the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world.