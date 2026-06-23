The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Donald Ibe Ofili as the substantive Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN). In a statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Department of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Council confirmed…...

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr. Donald Ibe Ofili as the substantive Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

In a statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Department of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Council confirmed the appointment on June 2026 in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the appointment of Dr. Donald Ibe Ofili, Ph.D., FMLSCN, FWAPCMLS, IFBA-CP, as the substantive Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).”

According to the statement, the appointment follows his period of acting leadership after the demise of the immediate past Registrar/CEO.

Dr. Ofili is described as a seasoned medical laboratory scientist, administrator, and global biosafety expert with decades of experience in laboratory systems strengthening, quality assurance, biosafety, and healthcare regulation.

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The Council said his appointment is expected to advance reforms in laboratory regulation, quality management systems, diagnostic innovation, biosafety standards, and workforce development across Nigeria.

It added that he will also strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders in the health sector, while supporting national disease surveillance and public health response systems.

The MLSCN reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring high standards in medical laboratory practice for improved healthcare delivery and public health protection in Nigeria.