The Oyo State Government has declared a 16-hour curfew in 10 local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park as part of efforts to maintain security and public order in the affected communities. According to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde, Governor Seyi…...

The Oyo State Government has declared a 16-hour curfew in 10 local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park as part of efforts to maintain security and public order in the affected communities.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde, Governor Seyi Makinde approved the curfew, which takes effect from Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The statement noted that the curfew would run daily from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. and would remain in force for an initial period of 48 hours.

The affected local government areas are Oriire, Orelope, Irepo, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Olorunsogo and Atiba.

The government explained that the measure affects communities located around the Old Oyo National Park and is aimed at safeguarding lives and property while addressing security concerns within the area.

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Residents of the affected local government areas have been urged to comply fully with the directive and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the successful implementation of the curfew.