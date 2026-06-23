The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has confirmed that a new contract has been concluded between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle. This was confirmed by National Sports Commission (NSC) chairman, Shehu Dikko, at a meeting with officials of the…...

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has confirmed that a new contract has been concluded between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

This was confirmed by National Sports Commission (NSC) chairman, Shehu Dikko, at a meeting with officials of the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja on Tuesday.

Chelle, whose initial two-year deal is set to expire at the end of 2026, had faced growing uncertainty over his future amid prolonged contract discussions.

According to Dikko, the new agreement will include improved remuneration for the Franco-Malian tactician and will also see him take charge of the men’s U-23 national team.

While he did not disclose the contract’s duration or financial terms, the NSC chairman noted that Chelle’s backroom staff will now be paid directly by the NFF, ending the previous arrangement where the coach reportedly funded his technical crew from his own salary.

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“I can confirm to you that we have reached a new term with the coach. We are going to increase his money and also take care of his assistants who are helping him. nd there are other benchmarks that we have put on the table, and I’m sure the coach will be very excited about it,” Dikko said.

“We have also discussed how we can build for the future. In that aspect, we also agree with the coach and the NFF that the coach should take care of the U-23 national team.”

Chelle was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles in 2025. He led the team to a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Aside from his duties with the Eagles, the coach will be responsible for qualifying the men’s U-23 team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Nigeria have failed to qualify for the men’s football event at the Olympics since Rio 2016.