The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials ahead of tomorrow’s by-election in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The poll is to fill a vacant seat in the Adamawa State House of Assembly representing the Ganye Constituency.

The Commission says it is fully prepared to conduct the poll, with all logistics put in place for the timely opening of polling units on election day.

Earlier, INEC had published the list of five candidates cleared to contest the seat.

They include flagbearers from the All Progressives Congress, APC; the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; the Action Peoples Party, APP; the Allied Peoples Movement, APM; and the National Rescue Movement, NRM.

Security agencies have also assured residents of adequate protection before, during, and after the exercise, urging voters to conduct themselves peacefully and come out to exercise their franchise.