Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has appointed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as Adamawa State’s representative on the Board of Trustees of the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund. The appointment, announced in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, is aimed…...

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has appointed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as Adamawa State’s representative on the Board of Trustees of the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund.

The appointment, announced in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, is aimed at strengthening the state’s participation in regional efforts to tackle the growing security challenges confronting Northern Nigeria.

Governor Fintiri said the appointment underscores his administration’s commitment to enhancing security collaboration and ensuring Adamawa State contributes effectively to decisions geared towards protecting lives and property across the region.

The Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund was established by the Northern Governors’ Forum as a strategic initiative to support security agencies through intelligence sharing, operational logistics, inter-state collaboration, and community-based security interventions across the 19 northern states.

Governor Fintiri described Boss Mustapha as a seasoned public servant whose vast experience and leadership credentials make him well-suited for the role

Read Also: Governor Fintiri Congratulates Oyebanji On Re-election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor expressed concern over the persistent security threats facing the country, particularly in the northern region, including banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and communal conflicts. He noted that the establishment of the Trust Fund by the Northern Governors’ Forum represents a proactive step towards addressing the security crisis and restoring peace across the region.

Governor Fintiri congratulated the former SGF on his appointment, describing it as recognition of his integrity, competence, and commitment to national development.

He expressed confidence that Mustapha would leverage his extensive experience to advance the objectives of the Trust Fund, promote cooperation among member states, and ensure Adamawa State’s interests are effectively represented in efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in Northern Nigeria.