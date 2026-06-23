The Oyo State Police Command hasconfirmed the arrest of three suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms and ammunition in a crackdown on a vehicle-snatching syndicate operating within Ibadan and its environs. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ayanlade…...

The Oyo State Police Command hasconfirmed the arrest of three suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms and ammunition in a crackdown on a vehicle-snatching syndicate operating within Ibadan and its environs.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on June 23, 2026. According to the statement, the arrests followed credible intelligence received on June 20 regarding the activities of a notorious gang allegedly involved in the theft of exotic vehicles from unsuspecting residents across the Ibadan metropolis.

The statement reads in part, “Acting on credible intelligence gathered on June 20, 2026, operatives of the Command received information regarding the activities of a notorious armed robbery syndicate specializing in the snatching of exotic vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public within Ibadan metropolis and its environs. The intelligence further revealed that members of the syndicate were converging around Olorunsogo, Ibadan, from where they intended to launch armed robbery operations within and outside the metropolis.

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“Sequel to the actionable intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, psc, mnips, directed operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) to immediately act on the information and ensure the arrest of the suspects. The swift response of the operatives led to the successful apprehension of the following individuals: Akinpelu Afeez (39 years), alias “Starboy”; Taiwo Adams (45 years), alias “Adamson”; Salawudeen Taofeeq (35 years), alias “T.K.”

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in a series of vehicle-snatching operations across Ibadan metropolis and admitted to using locally fabricated firearms in carrying out their criminal activities.

“Following their confessional statements, a search warrant was executed at the suspects’ hideout located in the Aremo area of Ibadan. During the operation, detectives recovered two locally made cut-to-size single-barrel guns and six live cartridges concealed within the premises.

“Investigation is currently ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate, dismantle the network, and identify and arrest receivers and buyers of stolen vehicles and other proceeds of crime.

The Commissioner of Police reassures residents of Oyo State of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating violent crimes and dismantling criminal networks operating within the State. He further urges members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the Police with timely, credible, and actionable information that will aid ongoing crime-fighting efforts.”

The Oyo State Police Command reiterated its commitment and determination to ensure that Oyo State remains unsafe for criminals and secure for all law-abiding citizens.