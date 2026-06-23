The Maritime Component of Operation WHIRL STROKE has warned of an increased risk of boat mishaps on inland waterways due to rising water levels and strong currents caused by the ongoing rainy season. In a statement from the Headquarters Operation WHIRL STROKE, on Tuesday, the force said the advisory was…...

The Maritime Component of Operation WHIRL STROKE has warned of an increased risk of boat mishaps on inland waterways due to rising water levels and strong currents caused by the ongoing rainy season.

In a statement from the Headquarters Operation WHIRL STROKE, on Tuesday, the force said the advisory was issued on the directive of the Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara.

The Maritime Component of the Operation, led by Lieutenant Commander Dusse Christopher Zakari, has directed mariners, boat operators, and riverine communities to comply strictly with a series of safety measures aimed at preventing loss of lives and property.

“This increase in water volume is often accompanied by strong currents and turbulence, which may pose serious risks to water transportation and other riverine activities. Consequently, there is an increased likelihood of boat mishaps that could result in the loss of lives and property if adequate safety measures are not observed,” read part of the statement.

In view of the foregoing, all mariners and boat operators were directed to strictly adhere to the following safety precautions: “1. All passengers and mariners are mandated to wear life jackets at all times while on board. 2. Boat operators and boat owners are to ensure that at least one life buoy is available on board. 3. Overloading of boats beyond approved carrying capacities is prohibited. 4. Essential safety and emergency equipment, including functional torchlights, extra spark plugs, and tarpaulins, are to be carried on board. 5. Mariners should desist from polluting waterways with non-biodegradable materials and other waste products.

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“6. All maritime unions are to enforce the prohibition of night sailing. Marine operations are strictly restricted to the hours between 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily for security reasons. 7. All boat operators must register with their respective unions and carry valid means of identification while operating on the waterways. 8. Members of riverine communities are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious or criminal activities to relevant law enforcement agencies.”

The military outfit added that defaulters who fail to comply with these safety directives will be sanctioned in accordance with existing regulations, while Zakari called on maritime unions to ensure strict enforcement of the advisory among their members.

He added that the Maritime Component of Operation WHIRL STROKE remains committed to safeguarding lives, protecting property, and maintaining security on waterways within its area of responsibility.

The force urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by adhering to the safety measures and remaining vigilant at all times.