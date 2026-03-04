The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of Operation Whirl Stroke to remain resolute and relentless in sustaining pressure on terrorists and other criminal elements within their Area of Responsibility....

Lt-Gen Shaibu gave the directive while addressing troops at the 401 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, Benue State.

Operation Whirl Stroke is a military operation targeting terrorists and criminal elements operating in Benue, Taraba, parts of Nasarawa and Kogi states.

In a statement issued by the Army spokesperson, Apollonia Anele, the COAS cautioned troops to remain neutral and impartial in situations involving communal tensions, emphasising that credibility and public trust are vital force multipliers in ongoing operations.

He noted that the Army’s constitutional mandate requires “fairness, firmness and fidelity” to the rule of law at all times.

The Army Chief commended the troops for their resilience, sacrifice and steadfast commitment to restoring security in affected communities, which he said had led to the gradual return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“Troops’ perseverance in the face of persistent threats has not only degraded criminal networks but has also created a secure environment necessary for socio-economic activities to resume,” he said.

“The safe return of internally displaced persons is a clear testament to the troops’ operational effectiveness and unwavering resolve.”

However, he stressed that operational achievements must be matched with professionalism, discipline and strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement in line with international best practice.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Operation Whirl Stroke within the broader national security framework, Shaibu underscored the need to consolidate recent gains through intelligence-led operations, improved inter-agency collaboration and sustained community engagement.

The COAS also reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of troops under his “Soldier First” philosophy, pledging continued improvements in infrastructure and living conditions to ensure a motivated and combat-ready force.

“I assure you that your well-being and that of your families will continue to receive priority attention,” he said.