By David Bolarinwa The FIFA World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest goalscorers the game has ever produced, with legendary forwards from different eras leaving an indelible mark on football’s biggest stage. From the exploits of Pelé and Gerd Müller to the brilliance of Ronaldo and Miroslav Klose, the…...

By David Bolarinwa

The FIFA World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest goalscorers the game has ever produced, with legendary forwards from different eras leaving an indelible mark on football’s biggest stage.

From the exploits of Pelé and Gerd Müller to the brilliance of Ronaldo and Miroslav Klose, the tournament has consistently served as the ultimate platform for elite finishers to showcase their talent.

The race for World Cup scoring supremacy took another dramatic turn at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina captain Lionel Messi climbed to the summit of the all-time scoring chart.

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His hat-trick against Algeria took his tally to 16 World Cup goals, moving him level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose at the top, while France star Kylian Mbappé continued his pursuit of history with a brace against Senegal.

Below are the top 10 highest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup history:

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 16 Goals

Messi made his World Cup debut at Germany 2006 and has featured in six editions of the tournament. Across two decades, he has delivered memorable performances, scoring in group-stage matches, knockout rounds and the World Cup final.

The Argentine captain crowned his international career by leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title before extending his record in 2026. His hat-trick against Algeria moved him to 16 goals, making him the joint-highest scorer in World Cup history.

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2. Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16 Goals

Klose scored his goals across four World Cups between 2002 and 2014, establishing himself as one of the tournament’s most consistent performers. He announced his arrival with five goals in 2002 and remained a regular scorer in every subsequent edition.

The German striker surpassed Ronaldo’s record during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and retired with 16 goals. He also ended his international career as a World Cup winner after helping Germany lift the trophy that year.

3. Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15 Goals

Ronaldo featured at four World Cups from 1994 to 2006 and scored 15 goals, becoming one of the most feared strikers in football history. His pace, power and finishing ability made him a constant threat to defenders.

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His greatest World Cup campaign came in 2002, when he scored eight goals, including two in the final against Germany, to guide Brazil to a record fifth World Cup title.

4. Kylian Mbappé (France) – 14 Goals

Mbappe burst onto the global scene at the 2018 World Cup, helping France win the tournament and becoming the first teenager since Pelé to score in a World Cup final.

The French captain has continued his remarkable scoring form in subsequent tournaments. His two goals against Senegal at the 2026 World Cup lifted his tally to 14, leaving him just two goals shy of the all-time record.

5. Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 14 Goals

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Müller scored all 14 of his World Cup goals across the 1970 and 1974 tournaments. Renowned for his predatory instincts in front of goal, he became one of the most clinical finishers football has ever seen.

He won the Golden Boot with 10 goals at Mexico 1970 before helping West Germany secure the World Cup title on home soil four years later.

6. Just Fontaine (France) – 13 Goals

Fontaine occupies a unique place in World Cup history. He scored all 13 of his goals at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

His tally remains the highest number of goals ever scored by a player in a single World Cup tournament, a record that still stands today.

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7. Pelé (Brazil) – 12 Goals

Pelé competed in four World Cups between 1958 and 1970, scoring 12 goals and becoming the only player to win three World Cup titles.

The Brazilian icon’s influence extended beyond goals, helping transform football into a truly global sport while inspiring generations of players.

8. Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany) – 11 Goals

Klinsmann scored 11 World Cup goals across the 1990, 1994 and 1998 tournaments, establishing himself as one of Germany’s most dependable attacking players.

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His contributions helped West Germany win the 1990 World Cup, and he remained a consistent scoring threat throughout his international career.

9. Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 Goals

Kocsis produced one of the most prolific scoring displays in World Cup history during the 1954 tournament, where he scored 11 goals.

Although Hungary fell short in the final, his extraordinary goal return remains among the best individual performances ever seen at a World Cup.

10. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) – 10 Goals

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Batistuta represented Argentina at three World Cups and finished with 10 goals. His powerful shooting and clinical finishing made him one of the most feared strikers of his era.

He remains one of the few players in World Cup history to score hat-tricks in more than one edition of the tournament.