The Nigerian Army has announced the neutralisation of three suspected operatives of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), during a joint security operation in Anambra State....

The Nigerian Army has announced the neutralisation of three suspected operatives of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), during a joint security operation in Anambra State.

In a statement via its official X handle on Wednesday, June 24, the Army said troops of Sector 5, Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA, working alongside other security agencies, recorded a major operational success against the group.

According to the Army, the operation followed credible intelligence indicating that armed criminals were disguising themselves in military camouflage and Nigeria Police uniforms to carry out violent attacks in the state.

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It stated that the joint security team tracked the suspects along the Ogboji–Ajali axis in Orumba South Local Government Area on June 23, 2026, where they intercepted them while travelling in a white Toyota Sienna vehicle.

“The suspects were intercepted while moving in a white Toyota Sienna vehicle, leading to a fierce firefight during which three ESN operatives were neutralised,” the Army said.

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The Army disclosed that troops subsequently conducted a thorough search of the area and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.

Items recovered included PKM machine guns with 53 rounds of ammunition, two AK-47 rifles, additional rounds of 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), communication devices, a laptop and the vehicle allegedly used by the suspects.

It added that identification and financial documents belonging to suspected members of the group were also recovered during the operation.

The Army said the success of the operation underscored the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-led security efforts targeted at dismantling criminal and terrorist networks in the South-East.

“The operation highlights the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-driven and joint security efforts aimed at dismantling criminal and terrorist networks threatening peace and stability in the South-East,” it stated.

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The Army further revealed that troops were continuing operations in the area to apprehend fleeing and wounded members of the group.

Reaffirming its commitment to security, the Army said it would continue to work with other security agencies to deny criminal elements freedom of action and ensure the safety of residents.

It also urged members of the public to support security operations by providing timely and credible information, stressing that “collective vigilance remains critical to sustaining operational successes and safeguarding national security.”