Lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has said his journey in politics has been driven by a desire to serve rather than personal gain, while also expressing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership....

Lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has said his journey in politics has been driven by a desire to serve rather than personal gain, while also expressing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Speaking during an interview on Morayo Brown’s ‘The Morayo Show’ programme, the actor-turned-politician reflected on governance, leadership and the responsibilities that come with holding public office, insisting that he does not steal public funds..

Elliot cautioned politicians against becoming consumed by power, reminding public office holders that leadership positions are temporary.

“We will all die one day. We are not here forever,” he said.

“This I am saying to all of us politicians, we are not here forever. You were in that particular place for a reason, not because you are better than the next person. Trust me, there are way better people than you.”

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Highlighting what he considers his most significant achievement since assuming office, the lawmaker pointed to improvements in electricity supply across Surulere Constituency I.

“Power is my greatest achievement as a lawmaker in Surulere Constituency I,” he said.

“My own kind of politician, I don’t steal money. If you look at Surulere 10 years ago, it was a horrible place to live in.

“Today, there is electricity, healthcare and all. If you look at Surulere 10 years ago, it was a horrible place to live in. Today, electricity is one of the best you can find anywhere else.”

The 52-year-old also called for the development of a governance model that reflects Nigeria’s unique realities, arguing that the country should not rely solely on democratic systems borrowed from elsewhere.

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“We have to define our own style of democracy,” he said.

As part of his suggestion, Elliot proposed a long-term governance framework that would allow different regions to take turns in leadership.

“Let’s have a 30-year plan, for instance, and say for the next five years, let the west rule, the next five years let the north rule, the next five years let the central rule.

“Yet we are already following through a particular plan that leads us to 30 years. I’m just giving an idea.”

On national politics, the lawmaker said he currently does not see anyone capable of replacing President Tinubu.

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“I’m thinking, okay, who is the next saviour that can remove Asiwaju from what he is doing? Presently, I cannot see yet,” he said.

Elliot joined partisan politics in 2014 when he declared his intention to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC). He won the Surulere Constituency I seat in 2015 and has retained it in subsequent elections.