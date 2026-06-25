The Rivers State House of Assembly has postponed deliberations on a request by Governor Siminalayi Fubara seeking legislative approval for the state’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2026 to 2028. The request was presented during plenary after the Assembly resumed sitting to consider the governor’s letter, a key step…...

The Rivers State House of Assembly has postponed deliberations on a request by Governor Siminalayi Fubara seeking legislative approval for the state’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2026 to 2028.

The request was presented during plenary after the Assembly resumed sitting to consider the governor’s letter, a key step towards the preparation and presentation of the 2026 budget.

The MTEF serves as a fiscal planning document that outlines government spending projections and economic priorities over a three-year period, providing the foundation for annual budget proposals.

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Speaking during the session, Speaker Martin Amaewhule recalled that the last MTEF considered by the House was submitted in 2022 by the previous administration.

Amaewhule noted that the framework ought to have been presented in September 2025 in line with budgetary timelines. However, he said the Assembly would proceed with its consideration in the overall interest of Rivers State and its residents.

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Following a motion seeking the postponement of debate on the document, lawmakers agreed to defer further discussions and subsequently adjourned plenary.

The House is expected to reconvene on June 26 to continue consideration of the MTEF, which is seen as a crucial step towards resolving the state’s budget process and paving the way for the presentation of the 2026 appropriation bill.

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The move comes amid ongoing efforts to ensure a smoother relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government after years of disagreements over budget-related matters in the state.