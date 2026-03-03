Governor Siminalayi Fubara has forwarded a list of nine nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners....

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has forwarded a list of nine nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

In a government special announcement dated Tuesday, 3 March 2026, the Assembly directed the nominees to submit 40 copies of their curriculum vitae, photocopies of their credentials and evidence of tax compliance to the Office of the Clerk at the House of Assembly Quarters.

The nominees are Prof. Datonye Alasia, Mr Tonye Bellgam, Prof. Temple Nwofor, Dr Peters Nwagor, Mrs Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams (Esq.), Mr Lekue Kenneth, Otonye TKD Amachree (Esq.) and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart.

The notice was signed by the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi, PhD.