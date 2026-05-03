Azeez Adeyemi, the Special Assistant on Students’ Matters to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, was assaulted by a group of youths during the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee election in Abeokuta. In a now-trending video on Sunday, Adeyemi was seen being dragged and beaten…...

Azeez Adeyemi, the Special Assistant on Students’ Matters to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, was assaulted by a group of youths during the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee election in Abeokuta.

In a now-trending video on Sunday, Adeyemi was seen being dragged and beaten by an unknown group of persons at the NANS election venue, reportedly held at the NLC Secretariat in Abeokuta.

According to the posted on X by a user identified as @ifedayo_johnson, he confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday when the governor’s aide arrived at the venue of the NANS’s election.

The 10-second clip captured the moment the situation turned violent, with the aide surrounded, pushed to the ground, and physically attacked by a group of youths.

The purpose of his visit could not be ascertained, and the cause of the altercation is not clear as of the time of filing this report.

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Reacting to the development on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed to journalists that an investigation had been launched after the video surfaced online.

“An investigation has commenced into the matter already,” Babaseyi said.