The Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has unveiled a key pathway for the expansion of aquaculture investment to improve livelihoods and increase fish production, as the state hosted the 2026 Kalgwai Fishing Festival. The one-day event, held at the Kalgwai Barrage Waterfront, brought together fishermen, farmers, community leaders, and…...

The Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has unveiled a key pathway for the expansion of aquaculture investment to improve livelihoods and increase fish production, as the state hosted the 2026 Kalgwai Fishing Festival.

The one-day event, held at the Kalgwai Barrage Waterfront, brought together fishermen, farmers, community leaders, and stakeholders in a celebration that combined cultural heritage with economic focus.

In a Sunday statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Namadi, while speaking at the festival, stressed that the event goes beyond tradition and plays a vital role in the state’s development agenda.

“For us, the Annual Kalgwai Fish Festival goes beyond cultural or historical celebrations. It is a bold initiative to ensure that fisheries development receives the highest priority,” he said.

The Governor maintained that the state is making steady progress in the fisheries sector through targeted interventions.

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Namadi said, “A number of the water bodies in the state have been restocked in addition to the production of millions of fingerlings and support to fishermen through training and provision of modern fishing equipment.”

“These efforts are aimed at increasing fish production, improving livelihoods, and ensuring sustainable management of our aquatic resources.”

Governor Namadi also emphasised the importance of sustained investment, citing his administration’s commitment towards that in the current fiscal year.

“To sustain the momentum of progress, substantial provisions have been made in the 2026 Approved Estimate for all aspects of livestock development,” he said, noting that this reflects “our unwavering commitment to transforming the sector through infrastructure development, capacity building, and strategic partnerships.”

Governor Namadi also used the occasion to point out the broader importance of the festival in fostering unity among communities.

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“The vibrant celebrations of the festival also signify and promote a strong sense of unity among our people, whether as fishermen, herders, or farmers.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Professor Abdurrahman Salim, described the festival as both a cultural and economic milestone for the state.

“This festival is not only a celebration of our rich cultural heritage but also a powerful reflection of our collective commitment to sustain the livelihood, food security, and economic prosperity of our dear state,” he said.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives within the fisheries sector, including restocking of water bodies, capacity building for youth and women, and expanded fish production programmes.

Among these, he mentioned “the ongoing approval given by His Excellency to hatch 5 million fish to boost fish production in the state,” alongside plans to distribute modern fishing equipment to cooperatives and fishermen.

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The commissioner also emphasised the state’s natural advantage in fisheries development, saying that the state is endowed with over 243 water bodies, rich in commercially viable fish, noting that they remain critical to employment, nutrition, and income generation.

The Kalgwai Fishing Festival, first introduced in 2003 and revived by the present administration, continues to serve as a platform for promoting fisheries development, strengthening community ties, and advancing economic opportunities across Jigawa State.