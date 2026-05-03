Senator Ishaku Abbo, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the ninth Assembly, has defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Labour Party (LP), citing ongoing leadership crises within the party at both national and state levels. Abbo announced his defection on his official social media handle, pointing…...

Senator Ishaku Abbo, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the ninth Assembly, has defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Labour Party (LP), citing ongoing leadership crises within the party at both national and state levels.

Abbo announced his defection on his official social media handle, pointing to uncertainties arising from recent court rulings, including a Federal High Court judgment that voided state congresses and a Supreme Court decision returning the leadership dispute to the lower court for determination.

He said the move to the Labour Party is aimed at pursuing his political aspirations alongside his supporters under the SIA Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that his exit from the ADC is not out of resentment but a strategic decision.

The former lawmaker also acknowledged the support of prominent political figures, including the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, among others, for their encouragement.

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He called on his supporters and other aspirants to register with the Labour Party in line with electoral requirements, adding that he will soon unveil the presidential candidate he intends to support for the 2027 elections.