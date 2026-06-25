President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated House of Representatives Leader, Julius Ogar Ihonvbere, on his 70th birthday, describing him as a statesman, scholar, politician and patriot whose life has been defined by service to Nigeria....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated House of Representatives Leader, Julius Ogar Ihonvbere, on his 70th birthday, describing him as a statesman, scholar, politician and patriot whose life has been defined by service to Nigeria.

In a tribute issued on Thursday, Tinubu said Ihonvbere’s journey from academia to public service reflected a remarkable commitment to national development, noting that he had distinguished himself both as a renowned political scientist and as a lawmaker.

The President highlighted Ihonvbere’s previous role with the fordfoundation.org, where he served as a programme officer in the Peace and Social Justice Programme and managed the Pluralism and Governance portfolio before returning to Nigeria in 2002 to serve in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu said Ihonvbere had brought dignity, intellect, civility and principle to public life, demonstrating that excellence in academia could be successfully translated into public service.

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According to the President, as Leader of the House, Ihonvbere has provided direction and stability in the Green Chamber, helped foster bipartisan cooperation and advanced the administration’s Renewed Hope legislative agenda.

He also praised the lawmaker’s advocacy for tertiary education reform, describing it as an inspiration to many young Nigerians, while commending his representation of the people of Owan East/West Federal Constituency in Edo State.

Tinubu further lauded Ihonvbere’s loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying his counsel and steadfastness had strengthened efforts to build a more prosperous nation.

The President prayed for renewed strength, good health and many more years of impactful service for the celebrant, expressing hope that his contributions to national development would continue to inspire future generations.