The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence six new undergraduate programmes from the 2026/2027 academic session....

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence six new undergraduate programmes from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The approval followed a successful resource assessment visit by the NUC to evaluate the university’s readiness and the availability of the required human and material resources for the proposed courses.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Babatunde Kehinde, the NUC conveyed its approval after considering the outcome of the assessment exercise.

The newly approved programmes are B.Sc. Geophysics, B.Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. Science Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, and B.Sc. Clothing and Textile.

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FUNAAB described the approval as a major milestone in its efforts to broaden academic opportunities, strengthen manpower development and address emerging national and global needs in science, technology, health and sustainable development.

The university said the addition of the six programmes would further enhance its position as a leading institution committed to academic excellence, innovation and the training of highly skilled graduates capable of contributing to national development.