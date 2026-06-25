The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed claims circulating on social media that a police officer was seen interacting with armed bandits in Katsina State, describing the narrative attached to a viral video as false and misleading....

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed claims circulating on social media that a police officer was seen interacting with armed bandits in Katsina State, describing the narrative attached to a viral video as false and misleading.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, the police said the individuals captured in the video were not bandits but recognised members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and registered hunters working alongside security agencies in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

According to the statement, the video showed a routine interaction between a police officer and the security volunteers as they moved to a designated operational area to support efforts aimed at combating crime and enhancing public safety.

The force condemned what it described as the deliberate distortion of facts and the spread of misinformation capable of creating public anxiety, eroding confidence in security institutions and undermining ongoing security operations.

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It urged members of the public to disregard the claims linked to the video and rely on information released through official police channels and other authorised government sources.

The police also warned individuals and groups involved in creating or disseminating false information capable of threatening public peace and security to desist, noting that legal action could be taken against offenders.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with legitimate community-based security groups and other stakeholders in efforts to protect lives, secure communities and tackle crime across the country.