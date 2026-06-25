Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued three kidnapped women and foiled a planned terrorist attack during separate operations in Zamfara and Sokoto states....

Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued three kidnapped women and foiled a planned terrorist attack during separate operations in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

According to the military, the operations led to the recovery of a PKT machine gun, ammunition, motorcycles, military accoutrements and other items used by suspected terrorists.

The rescued victims were recovered on June 22 during a routine offensive patrol in Bagega, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

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The military said the victims had been abandoned by their captors following sustained pressure from troops operating in the area.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Zainab Muhammadu from Gara Zaima village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and Hafsat Ibrahim, 20, and Halira Usman, 17, both from Mashiga/Taka Lafiya village in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

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Military authorities said the women had spent about three months in captivity and were immediately evacuated for medical assessment and care after their rescue.

In a separate operation on June 23, troops of the 8 Division Garrison acting on intelligence reports laid an ambush at Kwanar Jollof in Jangeru village, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Sokoto State, to intercept terrorists allegedly preparing to launch attacks.

The troops reportedly engaged the suspects, forcing them to flee and abandon their mission. Items recovered at the scene included a PKT machine gun, ammunition, two motorcycles and chains believed to have been used to restrain kidnapped victims.

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The military said the operations demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-led offensives aimed at disrupting terrorist activities and denying criminal groups freedom of movement across the North-West.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements until peace and security are fully restored in the region.