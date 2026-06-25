Ahead of the Super Falcons’ title defence at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have established a dedicated seven-member committee to cater to the welfare needs of the team throughout the competition. The committee was…...

Ahead of the Super Falcons’ title defence at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have established a dedicated seven-member committee to cater to the welfare needs of the team throughout the competition.

The committee was unveiled after discussions between NSC Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, and NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, held in Abuja as part of efforts to ensure a seamless campaign for the nine-time African champions.

NFF Executive Committee member Aisha Falode will head the body, with Ruth David serving in the role of secretary. Other members are Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen, Babagana Kalli, Emeka Iyama, Aderonke Tinuoye and Tobechukwu Oluchi.

In a post by Sports247 Nigeria, Olopade stated that the initiative reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the players, stressing that every necessary support would be provided so the Super Falcons can concentrate fully on their quest for continental glory without off-field concerns.

“The Super Falcons’ welfare is non-negotiable. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, are personally committed to ensuring the team successfully defends its WAFCON title in Morocco. That is why this committee has been established to work alongside the NFF and guarantee a seamless campaign for the team,” Olopade said.

The NSC Director General stressed that player welfare remains one of the most important ingredients for success at any major competition.

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”Welfare is a key part of every successful team. With this committee in place, the players can be assured that both the NSC and the NFF are fully committed to their well-being throughout the tournament,” he added.

Also speaking, NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi described the initiative as a landmark moment for women’s football in Nigeria, noting that it is the first time such a committee has been established for the senior women’s national team ahead of a major championship.

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”This is another history-making step by the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation. It reflects the importance being attached to women’s football and will further accelerate the growth of the women’s game in Nigeria,” Sanusi said.

He explained that the committee’s role is to complement the work already being done by the NFF rather than interfere with the team’s preparations.

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”The committee is not going to Morocco to take over anyone’s responsibilities. Its assignment is to ensure we have a smooth and successful campaign throughout the tournament,” he added.

The Super Falcons will head to Morocco seeking to extend their record as Africa’s most successful women’s national team, with the newly inaugurated Welfare Committee expected to play a key role in ensuring the players enjoy a distraction-free title defence.