Former Nigeria women’s national team goalkeeper, Precious Dede, has shared a joyful family milestone as her younger sister welcomed a set of quadruplets after years of longing for a child.

Dede broke the news on her Instagram page on Sunday, expressing her excitement over the arrival of four babies at once. She described the moment as “proof that delay is not denial.”

“After many years of waiting, God showed up in the most beautiful way, FOUR precious blessings at once. Double the boys, double the girls, quadruple the joy. Our hearts are full beyond words. Years of prayers, tears, and hope… now turned into four miracles. God is faithful. From waiting to overflowing,” she wrote.

“One pregnancy, four heartbeats… endless joy. Proof that delay is not denial. He turned our waiting into wonders. When God writes your story, He makes it beautiful in His time… God didn’t just answer… He overdelivered. Congratulations to my family,” she added.

Amid online speculation about who the mother of the quadruplets is, Dede clarified in a follow-up post on Monday:

“Thanks so much for the love and congrats! Just a quick note: My amazing little Sister is the real MVP here. She’s the mum of the quadruplets, not me,” she stated.

Dede, one of Africa’s most decorated goalkeepers, earned over 90 caps for Nigeria’s senior women’s national team. She retired from international football in 2016 after making her final FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance in 2015.

Over her illustrious career, Dede represented Nigeria at four Women’s World Cups (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015), three Olympic Games (2000, 2004, 2008), and four Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (2008, 2010, 2012, 2014), winning the continental title twice — in 2010 and 2014.

At club level, she played for Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, and Bayelsa Queens in Nigeria, as well as Arna-Bjørnar in Norway, cementing her legacy as one of the continent’s finest goalkeepers.