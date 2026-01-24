Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Ajibade, professionally known as Mr Eazi, has debunked circulating claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, have become first-time parents. The rumour gained momentum after social media influencer Kolaqhazim posted what appeared to be an AI-generated image on X, showing T...

Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Ajibade, professionally known as Mr Eazi, has debunked circulating claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, have become first-time parents.

The rumour gained momentum after social media influencer Kolaqhazim posted what appeared to be an AI-generated image on X, showing Temi cradling a newborn, alongside a message suggesting the couple had welcomed a baby girl following their eight-year relationship.

The post rapidly attracted widespread attention, with fans flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Reacting to the claim, Mr Eazi dismissed the story with humour, questioning its authenticity by asking, “Is Temi aware of this?”

Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, married the singer in a series of high-profile ceremonies in Monaco, Dubai and Iceland last year.

As of now, neither Mr Eazi nor Temi Otedola has made any official statement confirming a pregnancy or the birth of a child.