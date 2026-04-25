Nollywood actor Richard Oguntimehin, popularly known as Don Richard, has dismissed widespread rumours of his death, assuring fans that he is alive. The actor addressed the speculation in a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, where he appeared in high spirits, dancing to music in a bid to…...

Nollywood actor Richard Oguntimehin, popularly known as Don Richard, has dismissed widespread rumours of his death, assuring fans that he is alive.

The actor addressed the speculation in a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, where he appeared in high spirits, dancing to music in a bid to debunk the claims.

Reacting to the reports, he expressed appreciation to supporters while criticising bloggers for spreading false information.

“My fans nd friends I really appreciate you all. You all will not fall, I dey alive ooo. The bloggers should continue their bad posting, God will judge all of them, amen,” he wrote.

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The rumours come amid the actor’s ongoing health challenges, which he had previously made public.

In a 2025 interview, Don Richard revealed that his condition began with a sudden spinal cord injury that led to further medical complications.

Don Richard disclosed that he sold his house and cars to fund treatment for kidney disease and appealed for financial assistance.