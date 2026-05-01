The Federal Government has approved strategic infrastructure contracts worth over N1 trillion and N178 billion for Kaduna State, covering a major light rail system and the rehabilitation of a key federal highway, in what Governor Uba Sani has described as a transformative intervention for the state’s economy and mobility framework.…...

The Federal Government has approved strategic infrastructure contracts worth over N1 trillion and N178 billion for Kaduna State, covering a major light rail system and the rehabilitation of a key federal highway, in what Governor Uba Sani has described as a transformative intervention for the state’s economy and mobility framework.

The approvals, granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), include the Kaduna Light Rail Project and the reconstruction of the Mando–Kaduna–Birnin Gwari road.

Reacting to the development, Governor Sani, in a statement, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the council, noting that the projects would significantly reshape transportation, security, and economic activity across the state.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I extend our profound appreciation to His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Federal Executive Council for the gracious approval and award of transformative infrastructure contracts that will indelibly reshape the economic and social landscape of our state,” he said.

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The Kaduna Light Rail Project, valued at about N1 trillion, will cover a 50-kilometre metropolitan network, including a 30-kilometre corridor from Rigachikun to Sabon Tasha and a 20-kilometre line linking Millennium City to Rigasa.

The second project is the 122-kilometre Mando–Kaduna–Birnin Gwari road, estimated at ₦178 billion, a route long considered critical for regional connectivity and security operations.

According to the governor, the rail initiative aligns with Kaduna’s broader transport reform agenda, which already includes an ongoing 24-kilometre Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and a state transport policy aimed at improving efficiency and affordability.

“The Federal Government’s support for the light rail project is both historic and catalytic. It reinforces our vision of an integrated transport ecosystem,” he said.

He added that Kaduna’s selection for the rail project underscores confidence in the state’s development blueprint and implementation capacity.

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“That Kaduna has been selected to lead this transformation; emerging as only the second state in the federation to embark on a light rail system, speaks to the confidence reposed in our vision and our capacity for execution,” Sani said.

On the Birnin Gwari road project, the governor described it as both strategic and symbolic, recalling President Tinubu’s campaign-era commitment to the area.

“I recall, with clarity and respect, Mr. President’s visit to Birnin Gwari in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections, at a time when the area was beset by insecurity and infrastructural neglect. His promise then was unequivocal. Today, that promise is being fulfilled,” he said.

He added that the road would improve security presence, boost agricultural activities, and enhance access for communities previously constrained by poor infrastructure.

“This road will not only enhance connectivity but also strengthen security, facilitate agricultural productivity, and restore confidence to communities long burdened by isolation,” he said.

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Governor Sani assured that the state would ensure effective delivery of the projects, describing them as long-term investments in development rather than isolated interventions.