The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said Nigeria’s ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector are attracting growing international attention, following renewed engagement with the Government of Japan on energy cooperation. Lokpobiri disclosed this on his official X handle after receiving a high-level…...

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said Nigeria’s ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector are attracting growing international attention, following renewed engagement with the Government of Japan on energy cooperation.

Lokpobiri disclosed this on his official X handle after receiving a high-level Japanese delegation led by Kobayashi Takayuki, Member of the House of Representatives and Chairperson of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan.

According to him, the visit reflects Japan’s increasing interest in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding partnerships with Nigeria in the petroleum resources sector.

“Our reforms are drawing global attention and the world is responding. I had the honour of receiving a distinguished delegation from the Government of Japan, led by Kobayashi Takayuki, Member of the House of Representatives and Chairperson of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan,” he said.

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He noted that discussions with the delegation focused on deepening collaboration and reinforcing shared strategic interests in energy development.

“Japan’s interest is clear: stronger bilateral ties and deeper partnerships with Nigeria in the petroleum resources sector,” Lokpobiri said.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to sustaining reforms in the oil and gas industry under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, adding that the measures are already improving Nigeria’s global investment profile.

“In our discussions, I reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to this relationship, highlighting our shared strategic interests in energy and the bold reforms undertaken in our oil and gas industry under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” he said.

Lokpobiri added that the reforms have strengthened transparency, improved regulatory frameworks, and enhanced Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy market.

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“These are reforms that have enhanced transparency, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and positioned Nigeria as one of the most competitive energy investment destinations in the world,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the growing momentum in international partnerships would translate into tangible investments in the sector.

“The momentum is real. The partnerships are coming. And we are just getting started,” he added.