Singer and entrepreneur Tosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has revealed that he is the originator of the phrase “Detty December,” now widely associated with festive celebrations in Nigeria.

Speaking at his Detty Rave concert in Accra, Mr Eazi explained that he coined the term after traveling around the world.

He highlighted the communal nature of the phrase, saying: “So in 2016, me and my guys invented Detty December. And Detty December is all about going back to your roots, having fun and enjoying life intentionally.

“Detty December is bigger than Mr. Eazi. It’s bigger than anybody. Detty December is for all of us.”

Since then, the phrase has gained widespread popularity during the Christmas holidays, representing a period of joy, celebration, and revelry.