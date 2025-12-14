“Detty December” is officially here, marking the start of the Nigerian end-of-year holiday season, which is a time typically associated with large parties, expensive events, and city-wide revelry. However, celebrating the Yuletide doesn’t have to mean draining your bank account, wh...

“Detty December” is officially here, marking the start of the Nigerian end-of-year holiday season, which is a time typically associated with large parties, expensive events, and city-wide revelry.

However, celebrating the Yuletide doesn’t have to mean draining your bank account, whether you’re looking for a peaceful escape from the Lagos chaos, an opportunity to connect with Nigeria’s rich history, or simply a fun, cheap weekend getaway.

In this article, TVC News Digital highlights accessible and affordable destinations in the Southwestern region that offer maximum enjoyment without a hefty price tag.

Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC): Located in Lagos, it offers the longest canopy walkway in Africa, a nature trail, a forest reserve, and wildlife viewing. The main cost is the entry fee and the walkway fee.

Olumo Rock Tourist Centre: A historical fortress rock located in Ogun State, with an affordable entry fee, options for climbing, stairs or elevator, and a great view of Abeokuta city.

Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls: Located in Osun State, a seven-layered waterfall is nestled in a forest. The entry fee is very low, and the main activity is the hike to the different levels.

Ikogosi Warm Springs: Located in Ekiti State, a unique natural wonder where warm and cold springs flow side-by-side and meet at a confluence. Offers affordable resort stay options if you wish to spend the night.

Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove: A UNESCO World Heritage Site with shrines, sculptures, and a sacred forest dedicated to the river goddess Osun. Very low or free entry (donations welcome). Great for cultural exploration.

Badagry Town: Located in Lagos State. A home to the historical “Point of No Return”, the Slave Museum, and the First Storey Building in Nigeria. You can plan a very cheap day trip, covering the cost of transport and small fees for local guides and museums.

Cocoa House: Visit the historic first skyscraper in Tropical Africa in Ibadan, Oyo State. While not a typical “vacation,” the observation deck offers panoramic, inexpensive views of the city.

Tarkwa Bay Beach: A secluded beach accessible by a short, affordable boat ride from Lagos Island (CMS/Marina). It’s quieter than many other Lagos beaches, making it great for a relaxing day trip without hefty gate fees.

Idanre Hills: A UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring a massive outcrop of hills that contains an ancient town. The climb of over 600 steps offers breathtaking panoramic views and a chance to explore historic artefacts, shrines, and the old king’s palace. Located in High Chief Ojumu Akinboye Busstop, Idanre, Ondo State.

Ado Awaye Suspended Lake: This site is home to one of only two suspended lakes in the world, the other is in Colorado, USA. The hike up Oke Ado mountain to reach the sacred Iyake Lake offers a unique adventure with spiritual and cultural significance. Located in Ado Awaiye, Oyo State.

Bower’s Tower: A historical observation tower built in 1936 to honour Captain Robert Lister Bower. Located on the highest hill in Ibadan, it offers a stunning, unrestricted 360-degree view of the entire city, including the iconic brown roofs. Located on Oke Are Rd, Ibadan, Oyo State.

National Museum of Unity: This museum provides a window into Nigeria’s diverse history and culture, featuring galleries on ethnography, archaeology, and traditional arts. It’s an informative and quiet experience for history lovers. Located on National Museum Rd, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Agodi Gardens: A major recreational park in Ibadan offering a serene environment with lawns, woodland, outdoor swimming pools, a boating pond, and a small zoo. It’s an ideal spot for picnics, relaxation, and family fun. Located on Parliament Rd, Mokola Hill, Ibadan, Oyo State.