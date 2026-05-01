Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has announced the arrival of his triplet sons with his wife, fellow actor Adebimpe Oyebade, also known as Mo Bimpe in a development that has sparked widespread celebration across the entertainment industry. The actor made the announcement on Friday via his official Instagram page, sharing an…...

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has announced the arrival of his triplet sons with his wife, fellow actor Adebimpe Oyebade, also known as Mo Bimpe in a development that has sparked widespread celebration across the entertainment industry.

The actor made the announcement on Friday via his official Instagram page, sharing an emotional message in which he reflected on a private journey of preparation, gratitude, and family growth.

“I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for — a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own,” he wrote.

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Adedimeji, who rounded off the post with “Alhamdulilah,” expressed gratitude for what he described as a life-changing blessing.

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However, he did not disclose the date of birth or names of the children.

The couple often work together on screen and publicly document their marriage.

Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, both prominent figures in the Yoruba film industry, tied the knot in 2021, and have since remained one of Nollywood’s most followed celebrity couples.