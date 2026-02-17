Nollywood actress Enado Odigie has joyfully announced the arrival of her new baby boy. She further revealed that motherhood has kept her away from the public eye in recent months. Enado tied the knot with Tola Odunsi in an intimate civil wedding ceremony in February 2025. Since then, she has focused...

Nollywood actress Enado Odigie has joyfully announced the arrival of her new baby boy.

She further revealed that motherhood has kept her away from the public eye in recent months.

Enado tied the knot with Tola Odunsi in an intimate civil wedding ceremony in February 2025. Since then, she has focused on her new chapter in life as a mother.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she reflected on the transformative experience of motherhood, calling it the “most important thing” she has ever done.

“Hey, guys. I know it’s been a minute. I’ve been busy with life, but mostly with doing the most important thing I have ever done in my life…..Being a mom,” she shared.

The actress revealed that she welcomed her son a few months ago and has been wholly devoted to him.

“A few months ago, I gave birth to the most adorable little boy and he has been the center of my universe and I’m loving every moment. Well, most of it,” she added.

Signing off playfully as “Iya A,” Enado promised to return to her fans soon.

“Anyways, I promise to come out of hibernation soon. In the meantime, I’m sending all my Love.”

Her announcement sparked warm reactions from colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Popular Movie producer Kemi Adetiba wrote: “Baby-Girl!!!!”

Reality TV star Maria Chike Benjamin commented, “Your pictures don’t do you justice.”

Actress Bisola Aiyeola commented, "A Gorgeous mum,"