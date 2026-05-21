Actress Temi Otedola has debuted her baby bump on social media. In pictures she shared on her verified Instagram account on Thursday, the actress showed her baby bump alongside her husband and singer, Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade. She captioned the photos, “Before I formed you in…...

Actress Temi Otedola has debuted her baby bump on social media.

In pictures she shared on her verified Instagram account on Thursday, the actress showed her baby bump alongside her husband and singer, Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade.

She captioned the photos, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.”

READ ALSO: Mr Eazi Denies Welcoming NewBorn Baby

TVC News Online reports that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Iceland in August.