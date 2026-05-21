Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday led members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State to the party’s governorship primary election, which produced Engr. Mustapha Gubio as the APC’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election. Shettima, who later departed Maiduguri for Abuja after participating in the exercise, urged…...

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday led members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State to the party’s governorship primary election, which produced Engr. Mustapha Gubio as the APC’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Shettima, who later departed Maiduguri for Abuja after participating in the exercise, urged party members and stakeholders to remain united and work towards the overall victory of the APC in the state.

The Vice President, alongside Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, and other party leaders, participated in the primary where Gubio emerged unopposed as the party’s flagbearer.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, on Thursday, May 21.

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Speaking during the exercise, Shettima called on APC members to put aside their differences and commit themselves to the success of the party.

“Whatever we do here is part of the broader agenda of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure a better future for Nigeria and Nigerians – one I believe will set the nation on a clear course for prosperity. The time has come to walk the talk, and only credible leaders can make this unfold into a pleasant reality for the citizens,” he said.

The Vice President also urged party faithful to “bury hatchets, get united and commit to the success of the party, with a view to ensure overall victory for the APC, knowing full well that God gives power to whom he so wishes.”

Governor Zulum, in his remarks, appreciated stakeholders and party members for their support and endorsements during the primary process.

On his part, Gubio pledged to sustain the development of Borno State and provide purposeful leadership if elected governor in 2027.

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The APC governorship candidate said he would govern the state with the fear of God and focus on advancing development across various sectors.

Among those who accompanied the Vice President to the primary election were APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori; Senators M.T. Monguno and Kaka Shehu Lawan; Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda; members of the National Assembly; the Speaker and members of the Borno State House of Assembly, commissioners, and other party stakeholders.