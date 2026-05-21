The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that its newly appointed registrar, Professor Segun Aina, played a major role during the early introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system in the examination body. JAMB disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, following the appointment…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that its newly appointed registrar, Professor Segun Aina, played a major role during the early introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system in the examination body.

JAMB disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, following the appointment of Aina as successor to the outgoing registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose tenure ends on July 31, 2026.

According to the Board, Aina was actively involved in the formative stage of the CBT system, which later transformed the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria.

“Prof. Aina is not new to the operational ecosystem of the Board, having played a key role during the formative stage of the CBT regime, which has transformed the conduct of examinations in Nigeria,” the statement said.

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The Board noted that Aina, a professor of Computer Engineering and expert in data-driven institutional processes, would officially assume office on August 1, 2026.

JAMB described the incoming registrar as an experienced professional with deep knowledge of the Board’s operations and examination systems.

The statement added that Aina’s experience and involvement in examination reforms positioned him to continue strengthening the institution.

JAMB also commended the leadership of previous registrars, stating that the organisation had consistently benefited from administrators with strong global experience and vision.

“Over the years, the Board has been fortunate to have Registrars with world-class experience whose leadership has continued to move the organisation from strength to strength,” Fabian Benjamin stated.

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The Board further congratulated Aina on his appointment and expressed optimism about his tenure as registrar.