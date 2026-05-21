All road now lead to the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the announcement of primary results for Lagos State. Many top APC members in the state have converged on the Lagos Secretariat awaiting the declaration of results of the polls with particular interest in the Governorship primaries…...

All road now lead to the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the announcement of primary results for Lagos State.

Many top APC members in the state have converged on the Lagos Secretariat awaiting the declaration of results of the polls with particular interest in the Governorship primaries held earlier today.

The Lagos State APC primaries started since last Saturday to select candidates for the House of Representatives, Senate, House of Assembly and Governorship elections in 2027.

While producing many candidates through consensus, the party has equally had some keenly contested primaries across the state.