A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Victor Ekpong Thompson has told a Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, how the defendant allegedly forged a mining licence and used it to defraud American investors of over $525,000. The development was disclosed in a statement posted on the…...

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Victor Ekpong Thompson has told a Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, how the defendant allegedly forged a mining licence and used it to defraud American investors of over $525,000.

The development was disclosed in a statement posted on the official X handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

According to the EFCC, the second prosecution witness, Michael Eyo, testified before Justice Maurine Adaobi Onyetenu that Thompson deceived him into releasing his mining licence documents, which were later used to convince foreign investors to fund a fraudulent mining venture.

Eyo, who identified himself as the owner of a mining site in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, said the defendant requested to see the original licence under the guise of verifying its authenticity.

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“The fraudster asked me to bring the originals of my licence to verify the authenticity. Thereafter, he snapped the licence not knowing that he was doing it to forge and convince the investors,” he told the court.

Thompson is standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, advance fee fraud, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation, and stealing.

The EFCC stated that he was first arraigned on January 29, 2026, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

One of the charges alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained $123,030 from Tammy Jensen, Peter Jensen, Kenneth Blad, and other investors under the pretext of investing in mineral mining and a Deep Sea Port project.

“That you Victor Ekpong Thompson, on or between January, 2025 to June 2025 in Nigeria, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with the intent to defraud, did fraudulently obtain the total sum of One Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand and Thirty United States Dollars ($123,030 USD) from Tammy Jensen, Peter Jensen, Kenneth Blad and others(joint unsuspecting investors), under the pretense of investing the money in mining of Mineral Resources and Deep Sea Port Business,” the charge read in part.

The anti-graft agency further disclosed that defence counsel, Madu Uwem Amamko, had applied for bail on health grounds, but the prosecution counsel, Joshua Abolarin, opposed the request, arguing that the defendant’s health condition was not life-threatening.

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Justice Onyetenu subsequently reserved ruling on the bail application until June 8, 2026.

The EFCC also recalled that one of the foreign investors, Tammy Jensen, had earlier narrated before the court how she met Thompson on Facebook in August 2022 after he presented himself as a dealer in precious stones.

According to the commission, Jensen said the defendant convinced her and other investors to finance a mining project through a proposed company, Arch Royale Projects Limited, allegedly located in Iwuru Community in Cross River State.

She also told the court that Thompson later introduced a supposed Deep Sea Port investment project in Akwa Ibom State, promising huge returns.

The EFCC said Jensen revealed that between 2023 and 2025, a total of $525,276 was transferred to Thompson through different financial channels, including Wells Fargo Bank, Chase Bank, and WorldRemit.

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However, suspicion reportedly arose after Jensen visited Nigeria in June 2025 and discovered inconsistencies surrounding the projects.

According to investigations by the EFCC, Thompson allegedly diverted a substantial part of the funds for personal use.

The commission added that properties traced to him include a two-storey duplex at Shelter Afrique Estate in Uyo, a Toyota Hilux vehicle, and a grey Lexus RX350.