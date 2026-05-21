The Federal Government has commenced the payment of outstanding 2025 allowances to beneficiaries of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Programme, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian students studying abroad....

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of outstanding 2025 allowances to beneficiaries of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Programme, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian students studying abroad.

In a statement, the Federal Ministry of Education said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has successfully remitted the approved funds to Nigerian embassies and missions for onward disbursement to eligible scholars.

The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, disclosed that the funds released represent 50 per cent of the outstanding allowances for 2025, noting that arrangements are underway to settle the balance.

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According to the Minister, the funds have already been credited to the respective embassy accounts, with payments expected to commence immediately. He advised beneficiaries to monitor their accounts as disbursements begin to reflect.

Alausa said the development underscores the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the welfare and academic progress of Nigerian students abroad, in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended the affected scholars for their patience and resilience, assuring that the government remains committed to ensuring that no Nigerian student under its scholarship schemes is left unsupported.

The Federal Government reiterated its resolve to meet all legitimate obligations to scholars and to sustain policies that promote access to quality education, student welfare, and national development through human capital development.