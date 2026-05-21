President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina to lead the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), succeeding Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose tenure expires on July 31, 2026. Below are seven things you should know about the new JAMB Registrar 1. Youngest Registrar in History: At 39 years old, Professor…...

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina to lead the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), succeeding Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose tenure expires on July 31, 2026.

Below are seven things you should know about the new JAMB Registrar

1. Youngest Registrar in History: At 39 years old, Professor Aina is set to make history as JAMB’s youngest registrar; he was also recognised as one of Nigeria’s youngest professors of Computer Engineering.

2. He is highly decorated academically, holding a PhD in Digital Signal Processing and an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security from Loughborough University, alongside a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent.

3. Full-Circle Career Path: His professional journey with JAMB has come full circle, as he originally gained foundational experience in national admissions while serving there during his National Youth Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. He currently serves as a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

5. With over 15 years of experience, Aina specialises in the intersection of technology and policy, advising both federal and state governments on digital transitions and system designs.

6. Consultant to Major Exam Bodies: Beyond JAMB, he has lent his expertise in ICT and examination integrity to other major organisations, including NECO and NABTEB.

7. Globally Recognised Professional: He maintains memberships in several prestigious professional bodies, including COREN, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the IEEE, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).