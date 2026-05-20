The Director-General of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali has applauded the contributions of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to national development, youth mentorship and empowerment, rural development, free healthcare services, educational development and job creation amongst others....

The Director-General of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali has applauded the contributions of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to national development, youth mentorship and empowerment, rural development, free healthcare services, educational development and job creation amongst others.

He commended both the past and serving Corps Members at the agency for their invaluable impact and commitment to duty which would never be forgotten.

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Malam Ali also lauded the leadership style of the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, since he assumed duty as the Chief Executive Officer of the Scheme.

The NAN DG made the remarks when he played host to the NYSC DG in his office at NAN Headquarters, Abuja.

He advocated for developmental journalism that would aid national development, adding that NAN was committed to taking African stories especially those that reflect on Nigeria to the global level.

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In his remarks, General Nafiu appreciated the Agency for its objective reportage of NYSC’s activities over the years.

He therefore promised that the collaboration between both agencies would grow from strength to strength.

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The Director-General also stated that NYSC would continue to consolidate on its achievements with innovations that bring more contributions to national development.