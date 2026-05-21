Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has emerged victorious in the APC Gubernatorial Primary Election held on Thursday, 21st May 2026. The exercise witnessed a massive turnout of party faithful and supporters from across the ward reflecting the widespread confidence and support the governor continues to enjoy among the…...

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has emerged victorious in the APC Gubernatorial Primary Election held on Thursday, 21st May 2026.

The exercise witnessed a massive turnout of party faithful and supporters from across the ward reflecting the widespread confidence and support the governor continues to enjoy among the people.

The victory marks another significant milestone for the governor as supporters in Abak Urban Ward 3 celebrate what many describe as a clear endorsement of his leadership, people-oriented policies, and developmental strides recorded under his administration.

Speaking after the exercise, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Aniekan Umanah, commended the peaceful and successful conduct of the election.

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He described the outcome as a strong indication that the people appreciate Governor Umo Eno’s commitment to good governance, unity, and sustainable development across the state.

According to the commissioner, Governor Umo Eno has continued to transform lives in Abak through the provision of quality roads, schools, and hospitals that will soon be commissioned.

He noted that the governor’s empowerment programmes have positively impacted many citizens while maintaining peace and security, creating an environment where residents can live and sleep peacefully without fear, that is the reason people turned out in large numbers to support this God’s gift to Akwa Ibom, who has made the state proud.