Achraf Hakimi is expected in court on Friday as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender attempts to have a rape case against him dismissed before it proceeds to trial. The 27-year-old Morocco international is currently under investigation in France over allegations that he raped a woman in 2023, accusations he has…...

Achraf Hakimi is expected in court on Friday as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender attempts to have a rape case against him dismissed before it proceeds to trial.

The 27-year-old Morocco international is currently under investigation in France over allegations that he raped a woman in 2023, accusations he has consistently denied.

According to reports by AFP, the hearing will take place before the Versailles Court of Appeal near Paris, where judges are expected to examine whether the case should move forward to a full criminal trial.

If the appeal fails and prosecutors maintain the current charge, Hakimi could face trial at a later date yet to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case stems from a complaint filed in February 2023 by a 24-year-old woman in the Val-de-Marne area outside Paris.

The complainant alleged that she met Hakimi through Instagram before later visiting the footballer’s residence in a taxi reportedly arranged by the player.

She claimed the defender kissed and touched her without consent before allegedly raping her.

According to investigators, the woman said she managed to escape the situation and contacted a friend who later picked her up.

French authorities subsequently placed Hakimi under formal investigation and judicial supervision while inquiries continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February this year, prosecutors decided the case should proceed toward trial.

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, declined to comment ahead of Friday’s hearing.

However, during earlier proceedings, the defence argued that “the accusation rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA tests and refused to give the name of key witnesses”.

Hakimi remains one of Morocco’s most prominent football stars after helping the national team reach the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first African and Arab nation to achieve the feat.

The defender joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021 after previous spells with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Hakimi is expected to feature for PSG in the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest.

He is also expected to be part of the Morocco national football team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Morocco will open their campaign against Brazil national football team in New Jersey on June 13.