Achraf Hakimi, the Morocco National and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back, has won the 2025 African Player of the Year in the men’s category at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards.

Hakimi won the award ahead of Nigerian Victor Osimhen and Egyptian Mo Salah after an impressive season that saw him win multiple trophies for his club, including the most notable Champions League.

Hakimi was announced on Wednesday at the award night held in Rabat, Morocco.

TVC previously reported that the Confederation of African Football has unveiled the 2025 nomination list to recognise the performance of players from the continent in the men’s category, with the players’ contributions in their respective clubs and national teams.

According to a Wednesday statement on the CAF website, the awards recognise the impact of players and coaches from Africa and their performance across global football during the period from January 6 to October 15, 2025.

CAF revealed that a panel of experts, including members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, experienced coaches, CAF Legends, and selected media representatives, selected 10 nominees for each category, considering performances across all competitions.