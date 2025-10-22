The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the 2025 nomination list to recognise the performance of players from the continent in the men’s category, with the players’ contributions in their respective clubs and national teams. According to a Wednesday statement on the CAF website, t...

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the 2025 nomination list to recognise the performance of players from the continent in the men’s category, with the players’ contributions in their respective clubs and national teams.

According to a Wednesday statement on the CAF website, the awards recognise the impact of players and coaches from Africa and their performance across global football during the period from January 6 to October 15, 2025.

CAF revealed that a panel of experts, including members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, experienced coaches, CAF Legends, and selected media representatives, selected 10 nominees for each category, considering performances across all competitions.

Leading the charge are Nigerian National Victor Osimhen and Egyptian Super Star, Mohammed Salah.

Full list of nominees and their achievements in the 2024/2025 football season: