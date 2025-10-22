The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the 2025 nomination list to recognise the performance of players from the continent in the men’s category, with the players’ contributions in their respective clubs and national teams.
According to a Wednesday statement on the CAF website, the awards recognise the impact of players and coaches from Africa and their performance across global football during the period from January 6 to October 15, 2025.
CAF revealed that a panel of experts, including members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, experienced coaches, CAF Legends, and selected media representatives, selected 10 nominees for each category, considering performances across all competitions.
Leading the charge are Nigerian National Victor Osimhen and Egyptian Super Star, Mohammed Salah.
Full list of nominees and their achievements in the 2024/2025 football season:
- Victor Osimhen from Nigeria, won the Turkish Süper Lig title with Galatasaray and finished as the league’s top scorer, netting 26 goals in 30 games.
- Mohamed Salah from Egypt, equalled the Premier League record for most goal contributions and helped Liverpool win the league title.
- Achraf Hakimi from Morocco won the UEFA Champions League and French domestic treble with Paris Saint-Germain, and guided Morocco to a flawless World Cup qualifying run.
- André-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Cameroon, played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning campaign.
- Serhou Guirassy from Guinea, winning the Champions League golden boot, shone in the Bundesliga and impressed in his first season with Borussia Dortmund.
- Fiston Mayele from DR Congo, Instrumental in Pyramids FC’s CAF Champions League victory.
- Denis Bouanga from Gabon, proven to be a highly prolific forward for Los Angeles FC, in Major League Soccer (MLS) in America.
- Oussama Lamlioui from Morocco helped RS Berkane win the Botola Pro league and excelled in the CAF Champions League.
- Iliman Ndiaye from Senegal showed strong form for Everton and helped Senegal secure World Cup qualification.
- Pape Matar Sarr from Senegal, continued to establish himself as a key player for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and for the Senegalese national team.