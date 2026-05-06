A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Chidera Kolins Chukwuka, over his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of counterfeit alcoholic beverages. The trial judge, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, gave the order on Tuesday after the defendant was arraigned on a six-count charge…...

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Chidera Kolins Chukwuka, over his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

The trial judge, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, gave the order on Tuesday after the defendant was arraigned on a six-count charge filed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

Chukwuka, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of producing and selling adulterated drinks packaged to resemble popular brands, including Johnnie Walker Red Label, Flirt Vodka, Lords Gin London Dry and Gordon’s Dry Gin.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was arrested on 14 April 2026 at Apongbon on Lagos Island, where he was allegedly found in possession of counterfeit and unwholesome alcoholic products.

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The charges include possession of unwholesome processed goods, unlawful manufacturing, deceptive packaging, and distribution of unregistered products, all of which prosecutors say pose significant risks to public health.

NAFDAC further alleged that the defendant operated an illegal production facility where the fake beverages were manufactured and prepared for sale, with packaging designed to mislead consumers into believing they were genuine.

The agency stated that the offences contravene provisions of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Act, as well as the Food and Drugs Act and the Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration) Act.

Following the defendant’s plea, prosecution counsel urged the court to fix a trial date and remand him in custody pending trial.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa subsequently ordered that Chukwuka be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the hearing of his bail application.

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The case was adjourned to 1 June 2026 for the commencement of trial.

During proceedings, the prosecution stressed the dangers associated with counterfeit consumables, particularly alcoholic drinks that may contain toxic substances, while the defence reserved its arguments for a later stage.